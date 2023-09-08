All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Baltimore8851.633_
Tampa Bay8556.6034
Toronto7763.55011½
Boston7268.51416½
New York7070.50018½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota7367.521_
Cleveland6774.475
Detroit6476.4579
Chicago5486.38619
Kansas City4497.31229½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8061.567_
Seattle7961.564½
Texas7663.5473
Los Angeles6576.46115
Oakland4397.30736½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta9148.655_
Philadelphia7762.55414
Miami7268.51419½
New York6475.46027
Washington6377.45028½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee7762.554_
Chicago7665.5392
Cincinnati7369.514
Pittsburgh6575.46412½
St. Louis6179.43616½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8554.612_
Arizona7368.51813
San Francisco7070.50015½
San Diego6675.46820
Colorado5188.36734

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee (Miley 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-14) at Toronto (Gausman 10-8), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Boston (Sale 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-12) at Detroit (Skubal 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 1-5) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 6-6) at Houston (Javier 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Giolito 7-12) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-6), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 0

Atlanta 8, St. Louis 5

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Friday's Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee (Miley 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-3), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 9-3) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Cueto 1-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-9), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Thompson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Spiers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 6-6) at Houston (Javier 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-12), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.

