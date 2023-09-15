All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Baltimore9155.623_
Tampa Bay9157.6151
Toronto8067.54411½
Boston7473.50317½
New York7473.50317½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota7770.524_
Cleveland6978.4698
Detroit6779.459
Chicago5691.38121
Kansas City46101.31331

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8364.565_
Texas8264.562½
Seattle8165.555
Los Angeles6879.46315
Oakland46100.31536½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
x-Atlanta9650.658_
Philadelphia7967.54117
Miami7572.51021½
New York6878.46628
Washington6582.44231½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee8264.562_
Chicago7869.531
Cincinnati7672.5147
Pittsburgh6978.46913½
St. Louis6581.44517

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8857.607_
Arizona7672.51413½
San Francisco7571.51413½
San Diego6978.46920
Colorado5392.36635

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Detroit 8, Cincinnati 2

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 0, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 9, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 5, 2nd game

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston (Sale 6-4) at Toronto (Bassitt 14-8), 3:07 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 0-3) at Oakland (Miller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 10-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 9-5) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (France 11-5) at Kansas City (Ragans 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Gipson-Long 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-6), 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Seattle (Miller 8-5), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Washington 0

Detroit 8, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 4, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 11, Arizona 1

San Francisco at Colorado, ppd.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Winn 1-2) at Colorado (Lambert 3-7), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego (Waldron 0-3) at Oakland (Miller 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 6-10) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-11), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-7) at Arizona (Davies 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-6) at Colorado (Freeland 6-14), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Seattle (Miller 8-5), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Trending Video