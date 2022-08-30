East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7851.605_
Tampa Bay7057.5517
Toronto6958.5438
Baltimore6760.52810
Boston6267.48116

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland6759.532_
Minnesota6661.520
Chicago6365.4925
Kansas City5277.40316½
Detroit5078.39118

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8247.636_
Seattle7058.54711½
Texas5869.45723
Los Angeles5673.43426
Oakland4881.37234

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8247.636_
Atlanta7950.6123
Philadelphia7257.55810
Miami5573.43026½
Washington4385.33638½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis7554.581_
Milwaukee6859.5356
Chicago5574.42620
Cincinnati5077.39424
Pittsburgh4880.37526½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8938.701_
San Diego7159.54619½
San Francisco6166.48028
Arizona6067.47229
Colorado5574.42635

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Texas (Pérez 10-4), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 9-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 9-10), 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 5:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 6:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-12) at Detroit (Alexander 3-8), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 9-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-6), 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-9), 8:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-6) at San Francisco (Wood 8-11), 2:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 4-6) at Cincinnati (Minor 3-10), 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 5:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 6:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-5) at Atlanta (Wright 16-5), 6:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 2-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

