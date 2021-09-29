East Division

 WLPctGB
x-Tampa Bay9760.618_
New York9067.5737
Boston8869.5619
Toronto8770.55410
Baltimore51106.32546

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Chicago9068.570_
Cleveland7780.49012½
Detroit7582.47814½
Kansas City7285.45917½
Minnesota7087.44619½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston9265.586_
Seattle8870.557
Oakland8573.538
Los Angeles7483.47118
Texas5899.36934

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta8472.538_
Philadelphia8176.516
New York7582.478
Washington6593.41120
Miami6493.40820½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee9463.599_
y-St. Louis8869.5616
Cincinnati8276.51912½
Chicago6790.42727
Pittsburgh5998.37635

West Division

 WLPctGB
z-San Francisco10354.656_
z-Los Angeles10156.6432
San Diego7879.49725
Colorado7285.45931
Arizona50107.31853

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto,6:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3) at Texas (Otto 0-3), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3) at Toronto (Ray 13-6), 6:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-5), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8710 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 3, Washington 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 4

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 620 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-9) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 12:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 5:35 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-6), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 6:20 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:45 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

