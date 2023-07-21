All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Baltimore5937.615_
Tampa Bay6040.6001
Toronto5443.557
Boston5146.526
New York5047.515

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5048.510_
Cleveland4749.4902
Detroit4452.4585
Chicago4157.4189
Kansas City2870.28622

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas5839.598_
Houston5443.5574
Los Angeles4948.5059
Seattle4848.500
Oakland2772.27332

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta6233.653_
Philadelphia5244.54210½
Miami5345.54110½
New York4551.46917½
Washington3858.39624½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5443.557_
Cincinnati5246.531
Chicago4551.469
St. Louis4453.45410
Pittsburgh4254.43811½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles5540.579_
Arizona5443.5572
San Francisco5443.5572
San Diego4651.47410
Colorado3759.38518½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 4, San Diego 0

Detroit 3, Kansas City 0

Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 1

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City (Singer 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Minnesota (Gray 4-4), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Javier 7-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 7, Arizona 5

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 0

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 4, San Diego 0

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-7), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Washington (Gray 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Winans 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

