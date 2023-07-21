All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|59
|37
|.615
|_
|Tampa Bay
|60
|40
|.600
|1
|Toronto
|54
|43
|.557
|5½
|Boston
|51
|46
|.526
|8½
|New York
|50
|47
|.515
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|48
|.510
|_
|Cleveland
|47
|49
|.490
|2
|Detroit
|44
|52
|.458
|5
|Chicago
|41
|57
|.418
|9
|Kansas City
|28
|70
|.286
|22
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|58
|39
|.598
|_
|Houston
|54
|43
|.557
|4
|Los Angeles
|49
|48
|.505
|9
|Seattle
|48
|48
|.500
|9½
|Oakland
|27
|72
|.273
|32
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|62
|33
|.653
|_
|Philadelphia
|52
|44
|.542
|10½
|Miami
|53
|45
|.541
|10½
|New York
|45
|51
|.469
|17½
|Washington
|38
|58
|.396
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|54
|43
|.557
|_
|Cincinnati
|52
|46
|.531
|2½
|Chicago
|45
|51
|.469
|8½
|St. Louis
|44
|53
|.454
|10
|Pittsburgh
|42
|54
|.438
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|55
|40
|.579
|_
|Arizona
|54
|43
|.557
|2
|San Francisco
|54
|43
|.557
|2
|San Diego
|46
|51
|.474
|10
|Colorado
|37
|59
|.385
|18½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 4, San Diego 0
Detroit 3, Kansas City 0
Seattle 5, Minnesota 0
Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
Houston 3, Oakland 1
Friday's Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Kansas City (Singer 6-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-2), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 7-5) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3) at Minnesota (Gray 4-4), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Javier 7-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-2), 9:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Atlanta 7, Arizona 5
Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 0
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 4, San Diego 0
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2
Friday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Colorado (TBD) at Miami (Luzardo 8-5), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-7), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 5-1) at Texas (Dunning 8-2), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-3) at Boston (Paxton 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 8-7) at Washington (Gray 6-8), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 5-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Winans 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-2), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Detroit, 12:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
