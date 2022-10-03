East Division

 WLPctGB
x-New York9761.614_
y-Toronto9069.566
y-Tampa Bay8673.54111½
Baltimore8277.51615½
Boston7584.47222½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Cleveland9069.566_
Chicago7980.49711
Minnesota7782.48413
Detroit6593.41124½
Kansas City6495.40326

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Houston10455.654_
y-Seattle8771.55116½
Los Angeles7386.45931
Texas6692.41837½
Oakland57102.35847

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
z-Atlanta10059.629_
z-New York9861.6162
Philadelphia8673.54114
Miami6792.42133
Washington55104.34645

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-St. Louis9267.579_
Milwaukee8475.5288
Chicago7386.45919
Cincinnati6099.37732
Pittsburgh6099.37732

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles11049.692_
y-San Diego8772.54723
San Francisco8079.50330
Arizona7386.45937
Colorado6693.41544

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Detroit 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 6, Boston 3

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1

Oakland 10, Seattle 3

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (TBD), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City (Lynch 4-12) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 5:10 p.m.

Toronto (White 1-6) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-7) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Winder 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 8-9), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 8-6) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 8, Washington 1, 6 innings

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis (Quintana 6-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 5:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Miami (Garrett 3-6), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 14-8) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 3:20 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video