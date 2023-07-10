All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Tampa Bay5835.624__3-7W-135-1523-20
Baltimore5435.6072+56-4W-526-1828-17
Toronto5041.5497_6-4W-123-1827-23
New York4942.538814-6L-128-2321-19
Boston4843.527928-2W-526-2222-21

Central Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cleveland4545.500__6-4L-124-2221-23
Minnesota4546.495½55-5L-326-2219-24
Detroit3950.438105-5L-120-2519-25
Chicago3854.413812½3-7L-221-2517-29
Kansas City2665.28619½243-7W-113-3113-34

West Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Texas5239.571__3-7L-227-1825-21
Houston5041.5492_6-4L-125-2225-19
Seattle4544.506647-3W-124-2021-24
Los Angeles4546.495751-9L-523-2022-26
Oakland2567.27227½25½4-6L-412-3213-35

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Atlanta6029.674__8-2L-130-1530-14
Miami5339.576+35-5W-230-1823-21
Philadelphia4841.53912½6-4L-222-1626-25
New York4248.46718½76-4L-220-1922-29
Washington3654.40024½134-6W-215-3221-22

Central Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Cincinnati5041.549__7-3L-123-2127-20
Milwaukee4942.5381½6-4W-126-2123-21
Chicago4247.47275-5W-121-2221-25
Pittsburgh4149.45683-7W-122-2119-28
St. Louis3852.42211½115-5W-217-2521-27

West Division

 WLPctGBWCGBL10StrHomeAway
Los Angeles5138.573__7-3W-429-1622-22
Arizona5239.571_+2½4-6L-126-2426-15
San Francisco4941.544_4-6W-226-2223-19
San Diego4347.47866-4W-225-2318-24
Colorado3457.3741815½3-7L-220-2414-33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Washington 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 4

Toronto 4, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Houston 1

Boston 4, Oakland 3

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 15, Minnesota 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: AL (TBD) vs NL (TBD) at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Washington 7, Texas 2

Miami 7, Philadelphia 3

Tampa Bay 10, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 1, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 1, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

All-Star Game: AL (TBD) vs NL (TBD) at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Tags

Trending Video