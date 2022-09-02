East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7952.603_
Tampa Bay7257.5586
Toronto7059.5438
Baltimore6961.531
Boston6468.48515½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland6861.527_
Minnesota6762.5191
Chicago6566.4964
Kansas City5379.40216½
Detroit5081.38219

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8447.641_
Seattle7358.55711
Texas5872.44625½
Los Angeles5774.43527
Oakland4983.37135½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8448.636_
Atlanta8151.6143
Philadelphia7358.55710½
Miami5575.42328
Washington4586.34438½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis7655.580_
Milwaukee6961.531
Chicago5675.42720
Cincinnati5178.39524
Pittsburgh4981.37726½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles9040.692_
San Diego7359.55318
Arizona6268.47728
San Francisco6168.47328½
Colorado5676.42435

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Seattle 7, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0

Boston 9, Texas 8

Friday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas (TBD) at Boston (Bello 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 2-7) at Detroit (Pineda 2-6), 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 6-4), 5:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 5:35 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 6:15 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 11-8) at Cleveland (Civale 2-6), 6:15 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 11:05 a.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Colorado 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0

Friday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 3:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 5:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 6:15 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 4-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-7), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 11:05 a.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6:08 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video