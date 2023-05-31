All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3918.684_
Baltimore3520.6363
New York3423.5965
Toronto2926.5279
Boston2826.519

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota2827.509_
Detroit2528.4722
Cleveland2430.444
Chicago2334.4046
Kansas City1739.30411½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas3519.648_
Houston3222.5933
Los Angeles2927.5187
Seattle2827.509
Oakland1245.21124½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta3223.582_
Miami2827.5094
New York2827.5094
Philadelphia2529.463
Washington2332.4189

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2826.519_
Pittsburgh2727.5001
Cincinnati2529.4633
Chicago2430.4444
St. Louis2532.439

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles3422.607_
Arizona3223.582
San Francisco2827.509
San Diego2529.4638
Colorado2432.42910

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Texas 10, Detroit 6

Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2

Baltimore 8, Cleveland 5

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 9, Boston 8

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 5, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 2, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 2

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-4), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 9, Miami 4

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 9, Boston 8

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 2, Atlanta 1

Arizona 5, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-4) at Toronto (Gausman 3-3), 1:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-2) at Miami (Luzardo 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-1), 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-4) at Boston (Sale 5-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

