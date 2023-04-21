East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay163.842_
New York127.6324
Baltimore117.611
Toronto118.5795
Boston1010.500

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota118.579_
Cleveland109.5261
Detroit710.4123
Chicago712.3684
Kansas City415.2117

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas126.667_
Houston910.474
Los Angeles910.474
Seattle811.421
Oakland316.158

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta145.737_
New York137.650
Miami109.5264
Philadelphia812.400
Washington513.278

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee145.737_
Pittsburgh137.650
Chicago117.611
St. Louis811.4216
Cincinnati712.3687

West Division

 WLPctGB
Arizona119.550_
Los Angeles1010.5001
San Diego1011.476
San Francisco612.3334
Colorado614.3005

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Boston 11, Minnesota 5

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 3

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto (Manoah 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-0), 12:05 p.m.

Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-0), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 3-0), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fujinami 0-3) at Texas (Heaney 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 6:20 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 8:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 9, San Francisco 4

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington (Kuhl 0-1) at Minnesota (López 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 1-0), 1:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 0-4), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-0), 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 1-2), 5:35 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 6:20 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 11:05 a.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Boston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 6:08 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video