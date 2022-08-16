East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7244.621_
Tampa Bay6153.53510
Toronto6153.53510
Baltimore6055.52211½
Boston5759.49115

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland6254.534_
Minnesota5955.5182
Chicago6056.5172
Kansas City4869.41014½
Detroit4474.37319

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7542.641_
Seattle6354.53812
Texas5263.45222
Los Angeles5165.44023½
Oakland4175.35333½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7541.647_
Atlanta7146.607
Philadelphia6451.55710½
Miami5165.44024
Washington3978.33336½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis6351.553_
Milwaukee6153.5352
Chicago4767.41216
Cincinnati4569.39518
Pittsburgh4570.39118½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8034.702_
San Diego6553.55117
San Francisco5857.50422½
Arizona5362.46127½
Colorado5166.43630½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 1st game

Detroit 7, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 7, Toronto 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2

Texas 2, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Lynch 4-7) at Minnesota (Mahle 6-7), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 3-1) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 2:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Texas (Ragans 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Texas, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3

Miami 3, San Diego 0

Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4), 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 12:05 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 4-4) at Miami (López 7-7), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-4), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 6-9) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-3), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 14-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 11-6), 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 2:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

