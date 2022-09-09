East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8355.601_
Tampa Bay7758.570
Toronto7660.5596
Baltimore7265.52610½
Boston6771.48616

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland7065.519_
Chicago7068.507
Minnesota6967.507
Kansas City5682.40615½
Detroit5285.38019

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8849.642_
Seattle7760.56211
Los Angeles6077.43828
Texas5977.43428½
Oakland5088.36238½

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8751.630_
Atlanta8651.628½
Philadelphia7562.54711½
Miami5680.41230
Washington4989.35538

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis8157.587_
Milwaukee7365.5298
Chicago5780.41623½
Cincinnati5580.40724½
Pittsburgh5086.36830

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles9442.691_
San Diego7662.55119
Arizona6571.47829
San Francisco6572.47429½
Colorado5979.42836

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 14, Oakland 2

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-5) at Oakland (Martinez 4-3), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 10-1) at Baltimore (Lyles 10-9), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at Texas (Arihara 1-2), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Kansas City (Heasley 3-7), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-11) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8) at Houston (Urquidy 13-5), 6:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Washington 11, St. Louis 6

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 2, San Francisco 1, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 5

Milwaukee 4, San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 12-8) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6), 1:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-9) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 5:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-6) at Miami (López 8-9), 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 0-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-9), 6:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13) at Colorado (Ureña 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 15-7) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 13-5) at Seattle (Kirby 6-3), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

