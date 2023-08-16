All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|74
|46
|.617
|_
|Tampa Bay
|72
|50
|.590
|3
|Toronto
|67
|54
|.554
|7½
|Boston
|63
|56
|.529
|10½
|New York
|60
|60
|.500
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|63
|58
|.521
|_
|Cleveland
|58
|62
|.483
|4½
|Detroit
|53
|66
|.445
|9
|Chicago
|48
|72
|.400
|14½
|Kansas City
|39
|82
|.322
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|72
|48
|.600
|_
|Houston
|69
|52
|.570
|3½
|Seattle
|64
|55
|.538
|7½
|Los Angeles
|59
|62
|.488
|13½
|Oakland
|33
|87
|.275
|39
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|77
|42
|.647
|_
|Philadelphia
|65
|55
|.542
|12½
|Miami
|63
|58
|.521
|15
|New York
|54
|66
|.450
|23½
|Washington
|53
|67
|.442
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|65
|55
|.542
|_
|Chicago
|61
|58
|.513
|3½
|Cincinnati
|62
|59
|.512
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|54
|66
|.450
|11
|St. Louis
|54
|66
|.450
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|72
|46
|.610
|_
|San Francisco
|64
|56
|.533
|9
|Arizona
|60
|60
|.500
|13
|San Diego
|57
|63
|.475
|16
|Colorado
|46
|74
|.383
|27
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0
Houston 6, Miami 5
Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 5, Washington 4
Minnesota 5, Detroit 3
St. Louis 6, Oakland 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Seattle 10, Kansas City 8, 10 innings
San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0
San Diego 10, Baltimore 3
Wednesday's Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-11), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 2-2) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0
Houston 6, Miami 5
Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 5, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 6, Oakland 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Arizona 8, Colorado 5
San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0
L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 10, Baltimore 3
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston (Sale 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-11), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-7), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-5) at San Diego (Hill 7-12), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9), 10:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
