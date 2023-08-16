All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Baltimore7446.617_
Tampa Bay7250.5903
Toronto6754.554
Boston6356.52910½
New York6060.50014

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota6358.521_
Cleveland5862.483
Detroit5366.4459
Chicago4872.40014½
Kansas City3982.32224

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas7248.600_
Houston6952.570
Seattle6455.538
Los Angeles5962.48813½
Oakland3387.27539

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7742.647_
Philadelphia6555.54212½
Miami6358.52115
New York5466.45023½
Washington5367.44224½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee6555.542_
Chicago6158.513
Cincinnati6259.512
Pittsburgh5466.45011
St. Louis5466.45011

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles7246.610_
San Francisco6456.5339
Arizona6060.50013
San Diego5763.47516
Colorado4674.38327

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0

Houston 6, Miami 5

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 5, Washington 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

St. Louis 6, Oakland 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Seattle 10, Kansas City 8, 10 innings

San Francisco 7, Tampa Bay 0

San Diego 10, Baltimore 3

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Kirby 10-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-11), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 2-2) at Cleveland (Curry 3-1), 7:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston (Sale 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-11), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-7), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 12-5) at San Diego (Hill 7-12), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

