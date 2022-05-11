East Division

 WLPctGB
New York218.724_
Tampa Bay1813.5814
Toronto1714.5485
Baltimore1317.433
Boston1119.36710½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota1812.600_
Chicago1514.517
Cleveland1515.5003
Kansas City918.333
Detroit921.3009

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles2111.656_
Houston1911.6331
Seattle1417.452
Texas1216.4297
Oakland1219.387

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York2110.677_
Atlanta1417.4527
Miami1317.433
Philadelphia1317.433
Washington1021.32311

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2011.645_
St. Louis1613.5523
Pittsburgh1217.4147
Chicago1019.3459
Cincinnati624.20013½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles208.714_
San Diego2011.645
San Francisco1812.6003
Arizona1714.548
Colorado1614.5335

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 6, Oakland 0, 1st game

Oakland 4, Detroit 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 5

Houston 5, Minnesota 0

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 1

Texas 6, Kansas City 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

L.A. Angels 12, Tampa Bay 0

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 6:07 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Houston (Garcia 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 2-0), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-2) at Detroit (Brieske 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 12:15 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 11, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 2

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4

Baltimore 5, St. Louis 3

Boston 9, Atlanta 4

San Diego 5, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 9, Colorado 2

Arizona 9, Miami 3

Seattle 5, Philadelphia 4

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Miami at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta,6:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Washington (Adon 1-5), 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-2), 12:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Overton 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 3-0), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

