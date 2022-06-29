East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|55
|20
|.733
|_
|Toronto
|42
|32
|.568
|12½
|Boston
|42
|33
|.560
|13
|Tampa Bay
|40
|33
|.548
|14
|Baltimore
|35
|41
|.461
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|43
|34
|.558
|_
|Cleveland
|37
|34
|.521
|3
|Chicago
|35
|38
|.479
|6
|Detroit
|28
|45
|.384
|13
|Kansas City
|26
|47
|.356
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|46
|27
|.630
|_
|Texas
|36
|37
|.493
|10
|Los Angeles
|36
|41
|.468
|12
|Seattle
|35
|41
|.461
|12½
|Oakland
|25
|51
|.329
|22½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|28
|.627
|_
|Atlanta
|43
|32
|.573
|4
|Philadelphia
|39
|36
|.520
|8
|Miami
|33
|40
|.452
|13
|Washington
|29
|48
|.377
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|43
|33
|.566
|_
|St. Louis
|43
|34
|.558
|½
|Pittsburgh
|29
|45
|.392
|13
|Chicago
|28
|46
|.378
|14
|Cincinnati
|26
|47
|.356
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|45
|28
|.616
|_
|San Diego
|45
|31
|.592
|1½
|San Francisco
|40
|33
|.548
|5
|Arizona
|34
|41
|.453
|12
|Colorado
|33
|42
|.440
|13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1
Minnesota 6, Cleveland 0, 2nd game
Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 6, Boston 5
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 8, Kansas City 3
Seattle 2, Baltimore 0
Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 4
San Francisco 4, Detroit 3
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-4), 12:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-5), 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 6:07 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-3), 9:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3
Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 5, Miami 3
Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3
San Francisco 4, Detroit 3
Arizona 7, San Diego 6
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta (Anderson 6-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-5), 5:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 5:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.