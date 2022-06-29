East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5520.733_
Toronto4232.56812½
Boston4233.56013
Tampa Bay4033.54814
Baltimore3541.46120½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4334.558_
Cleveland3734.5213
Chicago3538.4796
Detroit2845.38413
Kansas City2647.35615

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston4627.630_
Texas3637.49310
Los Angeles3641.46812
Seattle3541.46112½
Oakland2551.32922½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4728.627_
Atlanta4332.5734
Philadelphia3936.5208
Miami3340.45213
Washington2948.37719

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4333.566_
St. Louis4334.558½
Pittsburgh2945.39213
Chicago2846.37814
Cincinnati2647.35615½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles4528.616_
San Diego4531.592
San Francisco4033.5485
Arizona3441.45312
Colorado3342.44013

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, Oakland 1

Minnesota 6, Cleveland 0, 2nd game

Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 6, Boston 5

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 8, Kansas City 3

Seattle 2, Baltimore 0

Chicago White Sox 11, L.A. Angels 4

San Francisco 4, Detroit 3

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-4), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-2) at Houston (Garcia 5-5), 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-4), 6:07 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 8-3), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

Houston 9, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 5, Miami 3

Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cincinnati 5, Chicago Cubs 3

San Francisco 4, Detroit 3

Arizona 7, San Diego 6

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta (Anderson 6-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-5), 5:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-8) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-7), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-1) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 5:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

