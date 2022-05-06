East Division

 WLPctGB
New York187.720_
Tampa Bay1610.615
Toronto1611.5933
Baltimore1016.385
Boston1016.385

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota1511.577_
Cleveland1213.480
Chicago1113.4583
Kansas City815.348
Detroit816.3336

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles1710.630_
Houston1511.577
Seattle1214.462
Texas1014.417
Oakland1015.4006

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York199.679_
Miami1213.480
Atlanta1215.444
Philadelphia1115.4237
Washington918.333

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee188.692_
St. Louis1510.600
Pittsburgh1014.4177
Chicago915.3758
Cincinnati322.12014½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles167.696_
San Diego179.654½
Colorado1510.6002
San Francisco1411.5603
Arizona1313.500

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 8, Boston 0

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas (Dunning 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 12:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2) at Houston (Valdez 1-2), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-3) at Boston (Pivetta 0-4), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-2), 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 8:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 10:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 10, Cincinnati 5

Colorado 9, Washington 7

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 7

San Diego 2, Miami 1

St. Louis 7, San Francisco 1

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 11:35 a.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-3), 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-2), 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Matz 3-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 6:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 3-2), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 3-1) at San Diego (Manaea 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-1), 8:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 6:08 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video