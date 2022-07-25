East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6631.680_
Toronto5343.55212½
Tampa Bay5243.54713
Boston4848.50017½
Baltimore4748.49518

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5244.542_
Cleveland4846.5113
Chicago4848.5004
Kansas City3857.40013½
Detroit3858.39614

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston6432.667_
Seattle5145.53113
Texas4351.45720
Los Angeles4055.42123½
Oakland3563.35730

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5937.615_
Atlanta5839.598
Philadelphia4946.516
Miami4550.47413½
Washington3265.33027½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5343.552_
St. Louis5146.526
Pittsburgh4056.41713
Chicago3857.40014½
Cincinnati3658.38316

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles6430.681_
San Diego5443.55711½
San Francisco4847.50516½
Colorado4353.44822
Arizona4253.44222½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2

Toronto 8, Boston 4

Houston 8, Seattle 5

Texas 11, Oakland 8

Monday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 3-1), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Boston (Winckowski 3-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Diego at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 2:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3

Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1

Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 4

Washington 4, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 5

Monday's Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-4), 1:20 p.m.

Miami (López 6-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-11), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-7), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 8-5) at Arizona (Kelly 9-5), 8:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video