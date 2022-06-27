East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5320.726_
Boston4231.57511
Tampa Bay4032.55612½
Toronto4032.55612½
Baltimore3440.45919½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4133.554_
Cleveland3632.5292
Chicago3437.479
Detroit2844.38912
Kansas City2645.36613½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston4527.625_
Texas3437.47910½
Los Angeles3540.46711½
Seattle3440.45912
Oakland2549.33821

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4727.635_
Atlanta4232.5685
Philadelphia3935.5278
Miami3338.46512½
Washington2748.36020½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee4233.560_
St. Louis4134.5471
Pittsburgh2943.40311½
Chicago2845.38413
Cincinnati2547.34715½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles4526.634_
San Diego4530.6002
San Francisco3933.542
Arizona3341.44613½
Colorado3142.42515

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 5, Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3

Boston 8, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 6, Colorado 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3, 10 innings

Washington 6, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Arizona 11, Detroit 7

Monday's Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Smeltzer 4-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-5), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Montas 3-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-1), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 6-1) at Toronto (Stripling 4-2), 6:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-3), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Winder 2-2) at Cleveland (TBD), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Gray 3-3) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 1-4) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 8:38 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 6-4), 8:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Seattle (Ray 6-6), 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 10, Toronto 3

Minnesota 6, Colorado 3

Washington 6, Texas 4

Chicago Cubs 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 5

Arizona 11, Detroit 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3, 11 innings

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 3-10), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-3), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-2) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-4), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Colorado (Freeland 3-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 3-3) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 8:40 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 6-4), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 11:10 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

