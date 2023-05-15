All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|31
|11
|.738
|_
|Baltimore
|26
|14
|.650
|4
|Toronto
|24
|16
|.600
|6
|New York
|23
|19
|.548
|8
|Boston
|22
|19
|.537
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|23
|18
|.561
|_
|Cleveland
|19
|21
|.475
|3½
|Detroit
|18
|21
|.462
|4
|Chicago
|14
|28
|.333
|9½
|Kansas City
|12
|30
|.286
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|Houston
|21
|19
|.525
|4
|Los Angeles
|21
|20
|.512
|4½
|Seattle
|20
|20
|.500
|5
|Oakland
|9
|33
|.214
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|25
|15
|.625
|_
|Philadelphia
|20
|20
|.500
|5
|Miami
|20
|21
|.488
|5½
|New York
|20
|21
|.488
|5½
|Washington
|17
|23
|.425
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|23
|17
|.575
|_
|Pittsburgh
|22
|19
|.537
|1½
|Chicago
|19
|21
|.475
|4
|Cincinnati
|18
|22
|.450
|5
|St. Louis
|16
|25
|.390
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|26
|15
|.634
|_
|Arizona
|23
|18
|.561
|3
|San Diego
|19
|22
|.463
|7
|San Francisco
|17
|23
|.425
|8½
|Colorado
|17
|24
|.415
|9
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Detroit 5, Seattle 3
Toronto 6, Atlanta 5
Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6
Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3
Texas 11, Oakland 3
St. Louis 9, Boston 1
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-1), 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-2), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-0) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at San Diego (Lugo 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game
Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0
Miami 3, Cincinnati 1
Toronto 6, Atlanta 5
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6
Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0
Arizona 2, San Francisco 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2, 2nd game
St. Louis 9, Boston 1
Monday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 3-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 3-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-5), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-2), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-0) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at San Diego (Lugo 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2) at San Francisco (Manaea 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
