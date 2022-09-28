East Division

 WLPctGB
x-New York9559.617_
Toronto8768.561
Tampa Bay8569.55210
Baltimore8074.51915
Boston7381.47422

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-Cleveland8668.558_
Chicago7678.49410
Minnesota7579.48711
Kansas City6391.40923
Detroit6192.39924½

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Houston10253.658_
Seattle8370.54218
Los Angeles6886.44233½
Texas6687.43135
Oakland5698.36445½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
z-Atlanta9758.626_
z-New York9758.626_
Philadelphia8370.54213
Miami6490.41632½
Washington53101.34443½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
x-St. Louis9065.581_
Milwaukee8272.532
Chicago6886.44221½
Cincinnati6095.38730
Pittsburgh5897.37432

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10648.688_
San Diego8668.55820
San Francisco7678.49430
Arizona7184.45835½
Colorado6589.42241

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 13, Baltimore 9

Houston 10, Arizona 2

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3

Texas 5, Seattle 0

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9) at Minnesota (Varland 0-2), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 4-8) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-5), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Baumann 1-3) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 5:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 14-8), 8:38 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-7) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Houston 10, Arizona 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 10-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-2), 1:20 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 3-6) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 3-8) at San Francisco (Rodón 13-8), 8:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

