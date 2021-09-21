East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay9358.616_
Boston8665.5707
Toronto8466.560
New York8467.5569
Baltimore48102.32044½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago8566.563_
Cleveland7376.49011
Detroit7478.48711½
Kansas City6982.45716
Minnesota6585.43319½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8961.593_
Oakland8268.5477
Seattle8169.5408
Los Angeles7278.48017
Texas5595.36734

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta7870.527_
Philadelphia7674.5073
New York7377.4876
Miami6486.42715
Washington6189.40718

Central Division

 WLPctGB
z-Milwaukee9159.607_
St. Louis8069.53710½
Cincinnati7873.51713½
Chicago6783.44724
Pittsburgh5694.37335

West Division

 WLPctGB
z-San Francisco9753.647_
z-Los Angeles9654.6401
San Diego7673.51020½
Colorado7079.47026½
Arizona48102.32049

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Texas 3

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 0

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-8), 12:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 13-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 6-2) at Cleveland (Allen 1-7), 5:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Junk 0-1), 8:38 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 12-6) at Oakland (Irvin 10-13), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 2, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

Miami 8, Washington 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 11, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 11:35 a.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at Miami (Hernandez 1-2), 5:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 2-10) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 14-9), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-5) at Boston (Sale 4-0), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-2) at Milwaukee (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 14-4) at Colorado (Márquez 12-10), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 7-5) at Arizona (Kelly 7-10), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

