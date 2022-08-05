East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|70
|36
|.660
|_
|Toronto
|59
|46
|.562
|10½
|Tampa Bay
|56
|49
|.533
|13½
|Baltimore
|54
|51
|.514
|15½
|Boston
|53
|54
|.495
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|55
|50
|.524
|_
|Cleveland
|54
|51
|.514
|1
|Chicago
|53
|52
|.505
|2
|Kansas City
|42
|64
|.396
|13½
|Detroit
|42
|65
|.393
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|69
|38
|.645
|_
|Seattle
|57
|49
|.538
|11½
|Texas
|47
|58
|.448
|21
|Los Angeles
|44
|61
|.419
|24
|Oakland
|41
|66
|.383
|28
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|67
|38
|.638
|_
|Atlanta
|63
|43
|.594
|4½
|Philadelphia
|57
|48
|.543
|10
|Miami
|48
|57
|.457
|19
|Washington
|36
|71
|.336
|32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|57
|48
|.543
|_
|St. Louis
|57
|48
|.543
|_
|Pittsburgh
|43
|62
|.410
|14
|Cincinnati
|42
|62
|.404
|14½
|Chicago
|41
|63
|.394
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|72
|33
|.686
|_
|San Diego
|61
|47
|.565
|12½
|San Francisco
|51
|55
|.481
|21½
|Arizona
|46
|58
|.442
|25½
|Colorado
|47
|61
|.435
|26½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7
Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 2
Houston 6, Cleveland 0
Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 7, Boston 3
Toronto 9, Minnesota 3
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels (Toussaint 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 7-8), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 8-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 5:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-4) at Detroit (Hill 1-3), 5:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-7) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 6:07 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 6:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Houston at Cleveland, 11:05 a.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3
Colorado 7, San Diego 3
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4, 5 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 4
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game
Friday's Games
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Atlanta (Fried 10-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (López 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-6), 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 4-15) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5), 5:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 6:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-9), 6:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 6:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6:08 p.m.
