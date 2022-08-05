East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7036.660_
Toronto5946.56210½
Tampa Bay5649.53313½
Baltimore5451.51415½
Boston5354.49517½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5550.524_
Cleveland5451.5141
Chicago5352.5052
Kansas City4264.39613½
Detroit4265.39314

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston6938.645_
Seattle5749.53811½
Texas4758.44821
Los Angeles4461.41924
Oakland4166.38328

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6738.638_
Atlanta6343.594
Philadelphia5748.54310
Miami4857.45719
Washington3671.33632

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5748.543_
St. Louis5748.543_
Pittsburgh4362.41014
Cincinnati4262.40414½
Chicago4163.39415½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles7233.686_
San Diego6147.56512½
San Francisco5155.48121½
Arizona4658.44225½
Colorado4761.43526½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 2

Houston 6, Cleveland 0

Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 7, Boston 3

Toronto 9, Minnesota 3

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Toussaint 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 7-8), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 8-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 5:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-4) at Detroit (Hill 1-3), 5:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-7) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 6:07 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston at Cleveland, 11:05 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

Philadelphia 5, Washington 4, 5 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Fried 10-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (López 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-6), 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-15) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5), 5:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 6:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-9), 6:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 6:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 6:08 p.m.

