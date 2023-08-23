All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Baltimore7748.616_
Tampa Bay7651.5982
Toronto7056.556
Boston6660.52411½
New York6065.48017

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota6561.516_
Cleveland6066.4765
Detroit5868.4607
Chicago4977.38916
Kansas City4088.31326

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas7254.571_
Houston7255.567½
Seattle7155.5631
Los Angeles6165.48411
Oakland3690.28636

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta8144.648_
Philadelphia6957.54812½
Miami6562.51217
New York5968.46523
Washington5868.46023½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee6957.548_
Chicago6560.520
Cincinnati6561.5164
Pittsburgh5769.45212
St. Louis5572.43314½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles7648.613_
Arizona6661.52011½
San Francisco6561.51612
San Diego6067.47217½
Colorado4877.38428½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3

Houston 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 5, Kansas City 4

Arizona 6, Texas 3

Wednesday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Washington (Corbin 8-11) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 9-7) at Houston (France 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-8) at Baltimore (Kremer 11-5), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 9-6) at Minnesota (López 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 12, Colorado 4

Detroit 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3

Washington 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Atlanta 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 3

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Angels 3

Miami 3, San Diego 0

Arizona 6, Texas 3

Wednesday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Washington (Corbin 8-11) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 9-9) at Cleveland (Williams 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 14-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-3) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-6), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

