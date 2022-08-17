East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7245.615_
Tampa Bay6253.5399
Toronto6154.53010
Baltimore6155.52610½
Boston5859.49614

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland6255.530_
Minnesota6055.5221
Chicago6156.5211
Kansas City4870.40714½
Detroit4574.37818

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7543.636_
Seattle6454.54211
Texas5264.44822
Los Angeles5166.43623½
Oakland4275.35932½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7542.641_
Atlanta7246.610
Philadelphia6551.560
Miami5265.44423
Washington3979.33136½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis6451.557_
Milwaukee6253.5392
Chicago4867.41716
Cincinnati4570.39119
Pittsburgh4571.38819½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8035.696_
San Diego6554.54617
San Francisco5957.50921½
Arizona5363.45727½
Colorado5167.43230½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Logue 3-6) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-6), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 2:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 6:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 4, San Diego 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 12:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 2:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at San Francisco (Webb 11-5), 2:45 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 6:20 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-6), 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video