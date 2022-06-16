East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4616.742_
Toronto3725.5979
Tampa Bay3527.56511
Boston3429.54012½
Baltimore2737.42220

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3728.569_
Cleveland3127.534
Chicago3031.4925
Detroit2438.38711½
Kansas City2141.33914½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3924.619_
Texas2933.468
Los Angeles2935.45310½
Seattle2835.44411
Oakland2143.32818½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4123.641_
Atlanta3727.5784
Philadelphia3231.508
Miami2833.45911½
Washington2342.35418½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis3728.569_
Milwaukee3529.547
Pittsburgh2537.40310½
Chicago2339.37112½
Cincinnati2340.36513

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles3923.629_
San Diego4024.625_
San Francisco3527.5654
Arizona3035.46210½
Colorado2736.42912½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0

Houston 9, Texas 2

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Minnesota 5, Seattle 0

Toronto 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 10, Oakland 1

Cleveland 7, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-1), 5:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1) at Toronto (Stripling 3-1), 6:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-3) at Detroit (Skubal 5-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2) at Houston (Valdez 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-6) at Oakland (Montas 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-3) at Seattle (Ray 5-6), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 6:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 1

Arizona 7, Cincinnati 4

Kansas City 3, San Francisco 2

Milwaukee 10, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 8, Washington 2

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 4

Cleveland 7, Colorado 5

San Diego 19, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-4) at Washington (TBD), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Morton 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2), 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 5-2) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-7), 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Rodón 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-4), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 7-2), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 4-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Smeltzer 3-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 2-6), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 6:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 6:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

