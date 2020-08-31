East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta1914.576_
Miami1515.500
Philadelphia1415.4833
New York1520.4295
Washington1219.3876

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago2014.588_
St. Louis1213.480
Milwaukee1518.455
Cincinnati1519.4415
Pittsburgh1021.323

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles2610.722_
San Diego2115.5835
Colorado1717.5008
San Francisco1719.4729
Arizona1421.40011½

___

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 10, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 9, Washington 5

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

San Diego 13, Colorado 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10

Monday's Games

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis (Kim 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-1), 5:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-2), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 1-2) at Colorado (Gray 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.

 

 

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay2411.686_
New York1913.594
Toronto1815.5455
Baltimore1519.441
Boston1222.35311½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago2113.618_
Cleveland2113.618_
Minnesota2015.571
Detroit1616.5004
Kansas City1321.3828

West Division

 WLPctGB
Oakland2212.647_
Houston1914.576
Seattle1422.3899
Texas1221.364
Los Angeles1223.34310½

___

Sunday's Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7, 8 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 12, Miami 7

St. Louis 7, Cleveland 2

Boston 9, Washington 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2, 10 innings

Toronto 6, Baltimore 5

L.A. Dodgers 7, Texas 2

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 5, N.Y. Mets 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, ppd.

Monday's Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto (TBD) at Miami (Hernandez 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Hart 0-1), 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at Kansas City (Harvey 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 8:40 p.m.

 

