East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7243.626_
Toronto6152.54010
Tampa Bay6053.53111
Baltimore5955.51812½
Boston5759.49115½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland6153.535_
Chicago5956.513
Minnesota5855.513
Kansas City4868.41414
Detroit4373.37119

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7541.647_
Seattle6254.53413
Texas5163.44723
Los Angeles5164.44323½
Oakland4174.35733½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7540.652_
Atlanta7046.603
Philadelphia6351.55311½
Miami5065.43525
Washington3878.32837½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis6351.553_
Milwaukee6152.540
Chicago4766.41615½
Cincinnati4568.39817½
Pittsburgh4570.39118½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles7934.699_
San Diego6552.55616
San Francisco5757.50022½
Arizona5361.46526½
Colorado5166.43630

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 7, Toronto 2

Houston 6, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Texas 5, Seattle 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Monday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Cleveland, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 4-4) at Toronto (Manoah 12-5), 6:07 p.m.

Detroit (Hill 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-10), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 3-0) at Texas (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 15-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4), 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

San Diego 6, Washington 0

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 3, Miami 1

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Arizona 7, Colorado 4

San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 7

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 7-5) at Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 6-6) at Miami (Cabrera 3-1), 5:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Washington (Corbin 4-16), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 6:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-3), 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

