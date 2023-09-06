All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Baltimore8751.630_
Tampa Bay8455.604
Toronto7762.55410½
Boston7267.51815½
New York6969.50018

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota7366.525_
Cleveland6673.4757
Detroit6375.457
Chicago5386.38120
Kansas City4496.31429½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7961.564_
Seattle7761.5581
Texas7662.5512
Los Angeles6475.46014½
Oakland4297.30236½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta9047.657_
Philadelphia7662.55114½
Miami7167.51419½
New York6474.46426½
Washington6277.44629

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee7761.558_
Chicago7564.540
Cincinnati7368.518
Pittsburgh6475.46013½
St. Louis6078.43517

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8453.613_
Arizona7168.51114
San Francisco7069.50415
San Diego6674.47119½
Colorado5187.37033½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 14, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 6, 11 innings

Toronto 7, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-5), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6

St. Louis 10, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 11, San Francisco 8

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 8-5), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-10) at Atlanta (Fried 6-1), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Cecconi 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

