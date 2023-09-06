All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|87
|51
|.630
|_
|Tampa Bay
|84
|55
|.604
|3½
|Toronto
|77
|62
|.554
|10½
|Boston
|72
|67
|.518
|15½
|New York
|69
|69
|.500
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|73
|66
|.525
|_
|Cleveland
|66
|73
|.475
|7
|Detroit
|63
|75
|.457
|9½
|Chicago
|53
|86
|.381
|20
|Kansas City
|44
|96
|.314
|29½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|79
|61
|.564
|_
|Seattle
|77
|61
|.558
|1
|Texas
|76
|62
|.551
|2
|Los Angeles
|64
|75
|.460
|14½
|Oakland
|42
|97
|.302
|36½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|90
|47
|.657
|_
|Philadelphia
|76
|62
|.551
|14½
|Miami
|71
|67
|.514
|19½
|New York
|64
|74
|.464
|26½
|Washington
|62
|77
|.446
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|77
|61
|.558
|_
|Chicago
|75
|64
|.540
|2½
|Cincinnati
|73
|68
|.518
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|64
|75
|.460
|13½
|St. Louis
|60
|78
|.435
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|53
|.613
|_
|Arizona
|71
|68
|.511
|14
|San Francisco
|70
|69
|.504
|15
|San Diego
|66
|74
|.471
|19½
|Colorado
|51
|87
|.370
|33½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1
Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6
Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6
Houston 14, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 6, 11 innings
Toronto 7, Oakland 1
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-5), 9:38 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5
Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6
St. Louis 10, Atlanta 6
Chicago Cubs 11, San Francisco 8
San Diego 8, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Wednesday's Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 8-5), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-10) at Atlanta (Fried 6-1), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Cecconi 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.