All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5835.624_
Baltimore5435.6072
Toronto5041.5497
New York4942.5388
Boston4843.5279

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland4545.500_
Minnesota4546.495½
Detroit3950.438
Chicago3854.4138
Kansas City2665.28619½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas5239.571_
Houston5041.5492
Seattle4544.5066
Los Angeles4546.4957
Oakland2567.27227½

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta6029.674_
Miami5339.576
Philadelphia4841.53912
New York4248.46718½
Washington3654.40024½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cincinnati5041.549_
Milwaukee4942.5381
Chicago4247.4727
Pittsburgh4149.456
St. Louis3852.42211½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles5138.573_
Arizona5239.571_
San Francisco4941.544
San Diego4347.478
Colorado3457.37418

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston (Paxton 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-3) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-1) at Texas (Heaney 5-6), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 5-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-5) at Oakland (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-1) at Kansas City (Singer 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8) at Atlanta (Strider 11-2), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-6), 9:07 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 3-6) at Seattle (Kirby 8-7), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Philadelphia (Walker 10-3), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Paxton 5-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 9-6), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-3) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 5-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 9-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-4), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cobb 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 5-7) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 5-8) at Atlanta (Strider 11-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 2-5) at St. Louis (Matz 0-7), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 4-6) at Colorado (Seabold 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Boston at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

