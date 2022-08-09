East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7139.645_
Toronto6049.55010½
Tampa Bay5850.53712
Baltimore5752.52313½
Boston5456.49117

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5751.528_
Cleveland5652.5191
Chicago5553.5092
Kansas City4465.40413½
Detroit4367.39115

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston7040.636_
Seattle5952.53211½
Texas4860.44421
Los Angeles4763.42723
Oakland4169.37329

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7139.645_
Atlanta6446.5827
Philadelphia6048.55610
Miami4959.45421
Washington3675.32435½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis6048.556_
Milwaukee5850.5372
Chicago4464.40716
Cincinnati4464.40716
Pittsburgh4465.40416½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles7533.694_
San Diego6151.54516
San Francisco5455.49521½
Arizona4959.45426
Colorado4863.43228½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 4

L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 7-6), 2:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-3), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-5), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-8) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 1, San Diego 0

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 9-3), 12:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 10-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 7-7), 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-8) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10), 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:15 p.m.

