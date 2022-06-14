East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4416.733_
Toronto3624.6008
Tampa Bay3525.5839
Boston3229.52512½
Baltimore2636.41919

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3627.571_
Cleveland2927.518
Chicago2831.4756
Detroit2436.40010½
Kansas City2040.33314½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3724.607_
Texas2931.483
Los Angeles2933.468
Seattle2734.44310
Oakland2141.33916½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4022.645_
Atlanta3527.5655
Philadelphia3130.508
Miami2732.45811½
Washington2340.36517½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis3527.565_
Milwaukee3428.5481
Pittsburgh2435.407
Chicago2337.38311
Cincinnati2239.36112½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles3723.617_
San Diego3824.613_
San Francisco3426.5673
Arizona2934.460
Colorado2734.44310½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Toronto 11, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Detroit 5

Texas 5, Houston 3

San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 3, Seattle 2

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 12:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-5) at Texas (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 2:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 3-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-6), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-2), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-5) at Toronto (Berríos 5-2), 6:07 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Boston (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 2:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

Atlanta 9, Washington 5

San Diego 4, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5

San Francisco 6, Kansas City 2

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 4

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami (López 4-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 4-2), 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4) at Arizona (Gallen 4-2), 2:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 1-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 2:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-0), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-6), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 7-0), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

