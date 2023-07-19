All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay6038.612_
Baltimore5737.6061
Toronto5342.558
Boston5145.5318
New York5046.5219

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4947.510_
Cleveland4748.495
Detroit4252.4476
Chicago4056.4179
Kansas City2868.29221

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas5739.594_
Houston5243.547
Los Angeles4848.5009
Seattle4747.5009
Oakland2671.26831½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta6132.656_
Philadelphia5242.553
Miami5344.54610
New York4450.46817½
Washington3857.40024

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5243.547_
Cincinnati5046.521
Chicago4450.468
St. Louis4253.44210
Pittsburgh4154.43211

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles5539.585_
San Francisco5441.568
Arizona5342.558
San Diego4550.47410½
Colorado3758.38918½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 9, Toronto 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3

Kansas City 11, Detroit 10

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10

Texas 5, Tampa Bay 3

Colorado 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Oakland 3, Boston 0

Minnesota 10, Seattle 3

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-5), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 4-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-9), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 5-5) at Seattle (Kirby 8-8), 3:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (France 4-3) at Oakland (Harris 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 2, 10 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 3

Cleveland 10, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 9, Toronto 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Baltimore 3

Arizona 16, Atlanta 13

N.Y. Mets 11, Chicago White Sox 10

St. Louis 5, Miami 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 11, Cincinnati 10, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 17, Washington 3

Colorado 4, Houston 3

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Gallen 11-4) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-3), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-2), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-7) at Toronto (Bassitt 9-5), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-8) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 0-7) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-6), 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

