East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3213.711_
Baltimore2816.636
Toronto2519.568
New York2620.565
Boston2420.545

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota2420.545_
Cleveland2023.465
Detroit1922.463
Chicago1629.356
Kansas City1431.31110½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas2617.605_
Houston2419.5582
Los Angeles2322.5114
Seattle2122.4885
Oakland1035.22217

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta2716.628_
Miami2321.523
New York2223.4896
Philadelphia2023.4657
Washington1826.409

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2419.558_
Pittsburgh2320.5351
Chicago1924.4425
Cincinnati1924.4425
St. Louis1926.4226

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles2817.622_
Arizona2519.568
San Francisco2023.4657
San Diego2024.455
Colorado1925.432

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Kansas City (Lyles 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-4), 3:07 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Houston (Brown 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 16, L.A. Dodgers 8

Friday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

