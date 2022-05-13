East Division

 WLPctGB
New York238.742_
Tampa Bay1913.594
Toronto1715.531
Baltimore1418.438
Boston1120.35512

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota1814.563_
Chicago1515.5002
Cleveland1515.5002
Kansas City1019.345
Detroit923.2819

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston2111.656_
Los Angeles2112.636½
Seattle1418.4387
Texas1317.4337
Oakland1419.424

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York2211.667_
Atlanta1517.469
Philadelphia1517.469
Miami1417.4527
Washington1122.33311

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2012.625_
St. Louis1714.548
Pittsburgh1318.419
Chicago1119.3678
Cincinnati824.25012

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles2010.667_
San Diego2012.6251
San Francisco1912.613
Arizona1715.5314
Colorado1615.516

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Oakland 5, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

Texas 3, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 15, Chicago White Sox 7

Friday's Games

Houston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox,7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-0), 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-1) at Detroit (Pineda 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 5:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 7

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona,8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Rodón 4-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 1:15 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-3), 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 3-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-4), 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3), 5:35 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Arizona (Gallen 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 10:35 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 6:08 p.m.

