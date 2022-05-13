East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|23
|8
|.742
|_
|Tampa Bay
|19
|13
|.594
|4½
|Toronto
|17
|15
|.531
|6½
|Baltimore
|14
|18
|.438
|9½
|Boston
|11
|20
|.355
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|18
|14
|.563
|_
|Chicago
|15
|15
|.500
|2
|Cleveland
|15
|15
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|10
|19
|.345
|6½
|Detroit
|9
|23
|.281
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|21
|11
|.656
|_
|Los Angeles
|21
|12
|.636
|½
|Seattle
|14
|18
|.438
|7
|Texas
|13
|17
|.433
|7
|Oakland
|14
|19
|.424
|7½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|11
|.667
|_
|Atlanta
|15
|17
|.469
|6½
|Philadelphia
|15
|17
|.469
|6½
|Miami
|14
|17
|.452
|7
|Washington
|11
|22
|.333
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|20
|12
|.625
|_
|St. Louis
|17
|14
|.548
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|18
|.419
|6½
|Chicago
|11
|19
|.367
|8
|Cincinnati
|8
|24
|.250
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|San Diego
|20
|12
|.625
|1
|San Francisco
|19
|12
|.613
|1½
|Arizona
|17
|15
|.531
|4
|Colorado
|16
|15
|.516
|4½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Oakland 5, Detroit 3
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2
Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game
Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game
Texas 3, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 15, Chicago White Sox 7
Friday's Games
Houston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox,7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-0), 3:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-1) at Detroit (Pineda 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 5:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 6:05 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Houston at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 12:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1
Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0
Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 7
Friday's Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona,8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco (Rodón 4-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 1:15 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-3), 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 3-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-4), 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3), 5:35 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 6:05 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Arizona (Gallen 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego at Atlanta, 10:35 a.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 12:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 6:08 p.m.
