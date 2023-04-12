East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay1101.000_
New York74.6364
Toronto74.6364
Baltimore65.5455
Boston56.4556

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota74.636_
Cleveland75.583½
Chicago57.417
Kansas City39.250
Detroit28.200

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas74.636_
Los Angeles65.5451
Houston57.417
Seattle48.333
Oakland29.1825

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta84.667_
New York66.5002
Miami57.4173
Philadelphia47.364
Washington48.3334

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee83.727_
Pittsburgh74.6361
Chicago64.600
Cincinnati46.400
St. Louis47.3644

West Division

 WLPctGB
Arizona75.583_
San Diego75.583_
Los Angeles66.5001
San Francisco56.455
Colorado57.4172

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 2

Toronto 9, Detroit 3

Baltimore 12, Oakland 8

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

Texas 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Springs 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-2) at Toronto (Bassitt 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 7, Houston 4

Miami 8, Philadelphia 4

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 14, Seattle 9

St. Louis 9, Colorado 6

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1

L.A. Angels 2, Washington 0

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Philadelphia (Falter 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-0), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-0), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 1-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 5:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

