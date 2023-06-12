All Times EDTEast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|48
|20
|.706
|_
|Baltimore
|41
|24
|.631
|5½
|New York
|38
|29
|.567
|9½
|Toronto
|37
|30
|.552
|10½
|Boston
|33
|33
|.500
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|33
|33
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|31
|34
|.477
|1½
|Chicago
|29
|38
|.433
|4½
|Detroit
|26
|37
|.413
|5½
|Kansas City
|18
|47
|.277
|14½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|41
|23
|.641
|_
|Houston
|37
|29
|.561
|5
|Los Angeles
|36
|31
|.537
|6½
|Seattle
|31
|33
|.484
|10
|Oakland
|17
|50
|.254
|25½
___East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|40
|25
|.615
|_
|Miami
|37
|29
|.561
|3½
|Philadelphia
|32
|33
|.492
|8
|New York
|31
|35
|.470
|9½
|Washington
|26
|38
|.406
|13½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|34
|30
|.531
|_
|Milwaukee
|34
|32
|.515
|1
|Cincinnati
|31
|35
|.470
|4
|Chicago
|28
|37
|.431
|6½
|St. Louis
|27
|39
|.409
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|40
|25
|.615
|_
|Los Angeles
|37
|29
|.561
|3½
|San Francisco
|33
|32
|.508
|7
|San Diego
|31
|34
|.477
|9
|Colorado
|27
|40
|.403
|14
___AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Arizona 7, Detroit 5
Cleveland 5, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Texas 3
Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3
Toronto 7, Minnesota 6
Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4
Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 inningsMonday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.Tuesday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2) at Texas (Gray 6-2), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-2) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Harris 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Arizona 7, Detroit 5
Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 6, Atlanta 2
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3
Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6
Colorado 5, San Diego 4
San Francisco 13, Chicago Cubs 3Monday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.Tuesday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4), 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 1-2) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.