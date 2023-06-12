 

All Times EDT

East Division
 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4820.706_
Baltimore4124.631
New York3829.567
Toronto3730.55210½
Boston3333.50014
Central Division
 WLPctGB
Minnesota3333.500_
Cleveland3134.477
Chicago2938.433
Detroit2637.413
Kansas City1847.27714½
West Division
 WLPctGB
Texas4123.641_
Houston3729.5615
Los Angeles3631.537
Seattle3133.48410
Oakland1750.25425½

___

East Division
 WLPctGB
Atlanta4025.615_
Miami3729.561
Philadelphia3233.4928
New York3135.470
Washington2638.40613½
Central Division
 WLPctGB
Pittsburgh3430.531_
Milwaukee3432.5151
Cincinnati3135.4704
Chicago2837.431
St. Louis2739.4098
West Division
 WLPctGB
Arizona4025.615_
Los Angeles3729.561
San Francisco3332.5087
San Diego3134.4779
Colorado2740.40314

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Cleveland 5, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Texas 3

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 3

Toronto 7, Minnesota 6

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 2-2) at Texas (Gray 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-2) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Oakland (Harris 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games

Arizona 7, Detroit 5

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

Oakland 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 6-2) at Detroit (Olson 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Crawford 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4) at Minnesota (López 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 1-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-10), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 1-2) at Houston (Brown 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 5-4) at Seattle (Kirby 5-5), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video