East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5118.739_
Toronto3930.56512
Boston3931.55712½
Tampa Bay3732.53614
Baltimore3139.44320½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland3628.563_
Minnesota3832.5431
Chicago3334.493
Detroit2643.37712½
Kansas City2543.36813

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston4325.632_
Texas3335.48510
Los Angeles3438.47211
Seattle3139.44313
Oakland2347.32921

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4526.634_
Atlanta4030.571
Philadelphia3634.514
Miami3136.46312
Washington2547.34720½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis4031.563_
Milwaukee3932.5491
Pittsburgh2840.41210½
Chicago2643.37713
Cincinnati2345.33815½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles4225.627_
San Diego4427.620_
San Francisco3830.559
Arizona3239.45112
Colorado3039.43513

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings

Boston 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10

L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 0

Seattle 9, Oakland 0

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Houston (Verlander 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 7-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 2-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-4), 8:38 p.m.

Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6:15 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Texas 4, Philadelphia 2

San Diego 10, Arizona 4

Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings

Miami 7, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 5

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 4

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Miami, 11:10 a.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-2), 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-3), 6:20 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-2), 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 6:15 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

