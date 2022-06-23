East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|51
|18
|.739
|_
|Toronto
|39
|30
|.565
|12
|Boston
|39
|31
|.557
|12½
|Tampa Bay
|37
|32
|.536
|14
|Baltimore
|31
|39
|.443
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|28
|.563
|_
|Minnesota
|38
|32
|.543
|1
|Chicago
|33
|34
|.493
|4½
|Detroit
|26
|43
|.377
|12½
|Kansas City
|25
|43
|.368
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|43
|25
|.632
|_
|Texas
|33
|35
|.485
|10
|Los Angeles
|34
|38
|.472
|11
|Seattle
|31
|39
|.443
|13
|Oakland
|23
|47
|.329
|21
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|26
|.634
|_
|Atlanta
|40
|30
|.571
|4½
|Philadelphia
|36
|34
|.514
|8½
|Miami
|31
|36
|.463
|12
|Washington
|25
|47
|.347
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|40
|31
|.563
|_
|Milwaukee
|39
|32
|.549
|1
|Pittsburgh
|28
|40
|.412
|10½
|Chicago
|26
|43
|.377
|13
|Cincinnati
|23
|45
|.338
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|42
|25
|.627
|_
|San Diego
|44
|27
|.620
|_
|San Francisco
|38
|30
|.559
|4½
|Arizona
|32
|39
|.451
|12
|Colorado
|30
|39
|.435
|13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Toronto 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Texas 4, Philadelphia 2
Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings
Boston 6, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 11, Minnesota 10
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 0
Seattle 9, Oakland 0
Thursday's Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Houston (Verlander 8-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 6:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 7-5) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 2-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 6-4), 8:38 p.m.
Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6:15 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Houston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Texas 4, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 10, Arizona 4
Baltimore 7, Washington 0, 6 innings
Miami 7, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 4, San Francisco 3
Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 5
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 4
Thursday's Games
Colorado at Miami, 11:10 a.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 5-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-2), 5:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5) at Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 4-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-3), 6:20 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 3-5) at Minnesota (Bundy 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 8-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Detroit (García 1-2) at Arizona (Kelly 6-4), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-4) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-1) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-2), 9:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 3:10 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 6:15 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 6:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:15 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
