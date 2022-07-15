East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6227.697_
Tampa Bay4940.55113
Boston4743.52215½
Toronto4743.52215½
Baltimore4544.50617

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota4942.538_
Cleveland4444.500
Chicago4445.4944
Detroit3753.41111½
Kansas City3653.40412

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston5830.659_
Seattle4842.53311
Texas4146.47116½
Los Angeles3951.43320
Oakland3060.33329

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5634.622_
Atlanta5437.593
Philadelphia4643.517
Miami4345.48912
Washington3061.33026½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5040.556_
St. Louis4844.5223
Pittsburgh3852.42212
Chicago3455.38215½
Cincinnati3455.38215½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles5830.659_
San Diego5041.549
San Francisco4543.51113
Colorado4149.45618
Arizona3950.43819½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Kansas City 3, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2

Seattle 6, Texas 5

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 5-4), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 3-7) at Toronto (TBD), 2:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-3) at Texas (Howard 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Detroit (Pineda 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 5-5), 3:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 11-3), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2), 6:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 11:05 a.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 12:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings

Colorado 8, San Diego 5

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6) at Colorado (Ureña 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 6:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 0-3) at San Diego (Manaea 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

