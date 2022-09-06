East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|81
|54
|.600
|_
|Tampa Bay
|75
|58
|.564
|5
|Toronto
|75
|59
|.560
|5½
|Baltimore
|71
|64
|.526
|10
|Boston
|67
|69
|.493
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|69
|64
|.519
|_
|Minnesota
|68
|65
|.511
|1
|Chicago
|68
|67
|.504
|2
|Kansas City
|55
|81
|.404
|15½
|Detroit
|51
|84
|.378
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|48
|.644
|_
|Seattle
|76
|59
|.563
|11
|Los Angeles
|59
|76
|.437
|28
|Texas
|58
|76
|.433
|28½
|Oakland
|50
|85
|.370
|37
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|85
|50
|.630
|_
|Atlanta
|84
|51
|.622
|1
|Philadelphia
|73
|61
|.545
|11½
|Miami
|55
|78
|.414
|29
|Washington
|48
|87
|.356
|37
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|79
|56
|.585
|_
|Milwaukee
|71
|63
|.530
|7½
|Chicago
|56
|78
|.418
|22½
|Cincinnati
|53
|79
|.402
|24½
|Pittsburgh
|49
|84
|.368
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|92
|42
|.687
|_
|San Diego
|74
|62
|.544
|19
|San Francisco
|65
|68
|.489
|26½
|Arizona
|65
|69
|.485
|27
|Colorado
|57
|79
|.419
|36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2
Houston 1, Texas 0
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0
Tuesday's Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 2:37 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 5:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Washington 6, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, San Diego 0
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 11:35 a.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 2:37 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 6:45 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
