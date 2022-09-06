East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8154.600_
Tampa Bay7558.5645
Toronto7559.560
Baltimore7164.52610
Boston6769.49314½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland6964.519_
Minnesota6865.5111
Chicago6867.5042
Kansas City5581.40415½
Detroit5184.37819

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8748.644_
Seattle7659.56311
Los Angeles5976.43728
Texas5876.43328½
Oakland5085.37037

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8550.630_
Atlanta8451.6221
Philadelphia7361.54511½
Miami5578.41429
Washington4887.35637

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis7956.585_
Milwaukee7163.530
Chicago5678.41822½
Cincinnati5379.40224½
Pittsburgh4984.36829

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles9242.687_
San Diego7462.54419
San Francisco6568.48926½
Arizona6569.48527
Colorado5779.41936

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3, 1st game

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Houston 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Detroit 0

Tuesday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 2:37 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-7) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-9), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-10) at Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4), 5:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 13-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Houston (Javier 8-9), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Washington 6, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 6, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, San Diego 0

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 4

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8), 11:35 a.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Lauer 10-6) at Colorado (Freeland 7-9), 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 9-4) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0), 2:37 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-1), 5:35 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Rogers 4-10) at Philadelphia (Falter 3-3), 5:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 3-10) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Abbott 0-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 6:45 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 3-3) at San Diego (Darvish 12-7), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at St. Louis, 12:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

