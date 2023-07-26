All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Baltimore6239.614_
Tampa Bay6242.596
Toronto5646.549
Boston5447.5358
New York5348.5259

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5449.524_
Cleveland5051.4953
Detroit4655.4557
Chicago4161.40212½
Kansas City2974.28225

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas5943.578_
Houston5844.5691
Los Angeles5249.515
Seattle5150.505
Oakland2875.27231½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta6435.646_
Philadelphia5447.53511
Miami5448.52911½
New York4753.47017½
Washington4259.41623

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5646.549_
Cincinnati5647.544½
Chicago4951.4906
St. Louis4557.44111
Pittsburgh4457.43611½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles5842.580_
Arizona5547.5394
San Francisco5547.5394
San Diego4953.48010
Colorado4061.39618½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 4, Texas 3

Seattle 9, Minnesota 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Silseth 2-1) at Detroit (Manning 3-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington (Gray 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 10-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-5), 7:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Boston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

