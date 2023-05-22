All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|34
|14
|.708
|_
|Baltimore
|31
|16
|.660
|2½
|New York
|29
|20
|.592
|5½
|Boston
|26
|21
|.553
|7½
|Toronto
|25
|22
|.532
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|22
|.532
|_
|Detroit
|20
|24
|.455
|3½
|Cleveland
|20
|26
|.435
|4½
|Chicago
|19
|29
|.396
|6½
|Kansas City
|14
|34
|.292
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|Houston
|27
|19
|.587
|2
|Los Angeles
|25
|23
|.521
|5
|Seattle
|22
|24
|.478
|7
|Oakland
|10
|38
|.208
|20
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|New York
|25
|23
|.521
|5
|Miami
|24
|23
|.511
|5½
|Philadelphia
|22
|24
|.478
|7
|Washington
|20
|27
|.426
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|25
|21
|.543
|_
|Pittsburgh
|24
|22
|.522
|1
|St. Louis
|21
|27
|.438
|5
|Chicago
|20
|26
|.435
|5
|Cincinnati
|19
|27
|.413
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|19
|.604
|_
|Arizona
|27
|20
|.574
|1½
|San Francisco
|22
|24
|.478
|6
|San Diego
|21
|26
|.447
|7½
|Colorado
|19
|28
|.404
|9½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 3, Seattle 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4
Washington 6, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2
Houston 2, Oakland 0
Baltimore 8, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Texas 13, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
San Diego 7, Boston 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-3) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 4-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 3, Seattle 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4
Washington 6, Detroit 4
Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 10, L.A. Dodgers 5
Texas 13, Colorado 3
San Francisco 7, Miami 5
San Diego 7, Boston 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game
Monday's Games
Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 1-2) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-1), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
