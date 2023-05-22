All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3414.708_
Baltimore3116.660
New York2920.592
Boston2621.553
Toronto2522.532

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota2522.532_
Detroit2024.455
Cleveland2026.435
Chicago1929.396
Kansas City1434.29211½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas2917.630_
Houston2719.5872
Los Angeles2523.5215
Seattle2224.4787
Oakland1038.20820

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta2917.630_
New York2523.5215
Miami2423.511
Philadelphia2224.4787
Washington2027.426

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee2521.543_
Pittsburgh2422.5221
St. Louis2127.4385
Chicago2026.4355
Cincinnati1927.4136

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles2919.604_
Arizona2720.574
San Francisco2224.4786
San Diego2126.447
Colorado1928.404

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 6, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2

Houston 2, Oakland 0

Baltimore 8, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Texas 13, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

San Diego 7, Boston 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-3) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 4-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 6, Detroit 4

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

Texas 13, Colorado 3

San Francisco 7, Miami 5

San Diego 7, Boston 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Philadelphia (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-2) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Trending Video