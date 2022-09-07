East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|81
|54
|.600
|_
|Tampa Bay
|76
|58
|.567
|4½
|Toronto
|75
|60
|.556
|6
|Baltimore
|72
|64
|.529
|9½
|Boston
|67
|70
|.489
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|70
|64
|.522
|_
|Minnesota
|68
|65
|.511
|1½
|Chicago
|68
|68
|.500
|3
|Kansas City
|55
|82
|.401
|16½
|Detroit
|51
|85
|.375
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|49
|.640
|_
|Seattle
|77
|59
|.566
|10
|Los Angeles
|60
|76
|.441
|27
|Texas
|59
|76
|.437
|27½
|Oakland
|50
|86
|.368
|37
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|New York
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|Philadelphia
|74
|61
|.548
|10½
|Miami
|55
|79
|.410
|29
|Washington
|48
|88
|.353
|37
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|80
|56
|.588
|_
|Milwaukee
|71
|64
|.526
|8½
|Chicago
|57
|78
|.422
|22½
|Cincinnati
|53
|80
|.398
|25½
|Pittsburgh
|50
|84
|.373
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|93
|42
|.689
|_
|San Diego
|75
|62
|.547
|19
|San Francisco
|65
|69
|.485
|27½
|Arizona
|65
|70
|.481
|28
|Colorado
|58
|79
|.423
|36
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 9, Toronto 6
Texas 4, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Atlanta 10, Oakland 9
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 8:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 3, Miami 2
St. Louis 4, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Oakland 9
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3
San Diego 6, Arizona 5
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington (Gray 7-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 12:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5), 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Alcantara 12-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6), 5:45 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Friday's Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
