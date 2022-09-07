East Division

 WLPctGB
New York8154.600_
Tampa Bay7658.567
Toronto7560.5566
Baltimore7264.529
Boston6770.48915

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland7064.522_
Minnesota6865.511
Chicago6868.5003
Kansas City5582.40116½
Detroit5185.37520

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston8749.640_
Seattle7759.56610
Los Angeles6076.44127
Texas5976.43727½
Oakland5086.36837

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta8551.625_
New York8551.625_
Philadelphia7461.54810½
Miami5579.41029
Washington4888.35337

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis8056.588_
Milwaukee7164.526
Chicago5778.42222½
Cincinnati5380.39825½
Pittsburgh5084.37329

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles9342.689_
San Diego7562.54719
San Francisco6569.48527½
Arizona6570.48128
Colorado5879.42336

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 9, Toronto 6

Texas 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 5:40 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 8:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

San Diego 6, Arizona 5

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington (Gray 7-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 12:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 12-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6), 5:45 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 3:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

