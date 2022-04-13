East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay42.667_
Toronto42.667_
Boston33.5001
New York33.5001
Baltimore15.1673

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Chicago31.750_
Cleveland42.667_
Kansas City23.400
Detroit24.3332
Minnesota24.3332

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston42.667_
Los Angeles33.5001
Oakland33.5001
Seattle23.400
Texas14.200

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York52.714_
Philadelphia33.500
Atlanta34.4292
Washington34.4292
Miami14.2003

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis31.750_
Chicago32.600½
Milwaukee33.5001
Pittsburgh23.400
Cincinnati24.3332

West Division

 WLPctGB
Colorado41.800_
San Francisco42.667½
Los Angeles32.6001
San Diego43.5711
Arizona24.333

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Seattle 2

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 9, Oakland 8, 10 innings

Colorado 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

Boston 9, Detroit 7

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Irvin 0-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-0), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 607 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 8:42 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 16, Washington 4

Colorado 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2

San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-1), 4:14 p.m.

Washington (Adon 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-1), 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

