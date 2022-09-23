East Division

 WLPctGB
z-New York9158.611_
Toronto8466.560
Tampa Bay8367.553
Baltimore7871.52313
Boston7277.48319

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland8367.553_
Chicago7674.5077
Minnesota7377.48710
Kansas City6189.40722
Detroit5792.38325½

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Houston9952.656_
Seattle8267.55016
Texas6584.43633
Los Angeles6585.43333½
Oakland5595.36743½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
z-New York9556.629_
z-Atlanta9357.620
Philadelphia8267.55012
Miami6189.40733½
Washington5297.34942

Central Division

 WLPctGB
St. Louis8863.583_
Milwaukee8070.533
Chicago6585.43322½
Cincinnati5991.39328½
Pittsburgh5595.36732½

West Division

 WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10446.693_
San Diego8367.55321
San Francisco7377.48731
Arizona7081.46434½
Colorado6486.42740

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 9, Oakland 5

Baltimore 2, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 10, Toronto 5

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Houston at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 3:07 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 14-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-6), 5:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 13-5) at Texas (Otto 6-9), 6:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 16-5) at Baltimore (Wells 7-7), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 6-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 12-8), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 13-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-13), 6:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 3, Colorado 0

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Atlanta (Wright 19-5) at Philadelphia (Falter 5-3), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 0-2), 3:07 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-10) at Miami (Alcantara 13-8), 5:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-2), 5:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3), 5:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 15-7) at Colorado (Kuhl 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 6-6) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 2:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Trending Video