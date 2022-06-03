East Division

 WLPctGB
New York3615.706_
Toronto3020.600
Tampa Bay3021.5886
Boston2427.47112
Baltimore2231.41515

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3023.566_
Cleveland2224.478
Chicago2326.4695
Detroit2130.4128
Kansas City1633.32712

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3318.647_
Los Angeles2725.519
Texas2426.480
Seattle2229.43111
Oakland2033.37714

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York3518.660_
Atlanta2527.481
Philadelphia2229.43112
Miami2128.42912
Washington1835.34017

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3320.623_
St. Louis2922.5693
Pittsburgh2227.4499
Chicago2229.43110
Cincinnati1832.36013½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles3417.667_
San Diego3021.5884
San Francisco2723.540
Arizona2527.481
Colorado2328.45111

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Brieske 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-1), 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-2), 2:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4) at Baltimore (Wells 2-4), 3:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Otto 3-2), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-1), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 6:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 10:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 12:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 12:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 3:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 3, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 8, Washington 1

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 13, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 0-0), 12:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 3-1) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Miami (López 4-2), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 3-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 6:15 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 6:15 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Strider 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 12:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 6:08 p.m.

