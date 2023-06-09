All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Tampa Bay4619.708_
Baltimore3824.613
New York3727.578
Toronto3628.563
Boston3132.49214

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3132.492_
Cleveland2933.468
Chicago2836.438
Detroit2634.433
Kansas City1844.29012½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Texas4021.656_
Houston3627.5715
Los Angeles3430.531
Seattle3031.49210
Oakland1450.21927½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta3824.613_
Miami3528.556
Philadelphia3032.4848
New York3033.476
Washington2536.41012½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3429.540_
Pittsburgh3229.5251
Cincinnati2934.4605
Chicago2636.419
St. Louis2637.4138

West Division

 WLPctGB
Arizona3725.597_
Los Angeles3627.571
San Francisco3230.5165
San Diego2933.4688
Colorado2638.40612

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3

Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Yankees 5, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Chicago White Sox 0, 2nd game

Toronto 3, Houston 2

Cleveland 10, Boston 3

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Friday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 7-3) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-4) at Baltimore (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 8-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (France 1-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 3-3), 7:35 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 3

San Francisco 6, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 10, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Arizona at Washington, ppd.

Friday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona (Nelson 2-3) at Detroit (Boyd 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 1-4) at Colorado (Freeland 4-7), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 2-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-4), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 0-0) at Milwaukee (Teheran 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-4) at Atlanta (Shuster 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2) at San Francisco (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Detroit, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video