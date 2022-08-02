East Division

 WLPctGB
New York7034.673_
Toronto5745.55912
Tampa Bay5448.52915
Baltimore5251.50517½
Boston5252.50018

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota5448.529_
Cleveland5349.5201
Chicago5151.5003
Kansas City4162.39813½
Detroit4163.39414

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston6737.644_
Seattle5549.52912
Texas4656.45120
Los Angeles4359.42223
Oakland3965.37528

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York6537.637_
Atlanta6241.602
Philadelphia5547.53910
Miami4756.45618½
Washington3569.33731

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee5745.559_
St. Louis5448.5293
Chicago4160.40615½
Cincinnati4161.40216
Pittsburgh4062.39217

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles6933.676_
San Diego5846.55812
San Francisco5152.49518½
Colorado4658.44224
Arizona4557.44124

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2

Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 3, Houston 2

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 11:10 a.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 12:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 12:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Texas (Pérez 9-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 9-4), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-6), 8:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

San Diego 4, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 2

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at San Diego, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 11:20 a.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 12:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Washington (Sánchez 0-3), 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 5:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8), 6:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 3-5), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-5), 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

