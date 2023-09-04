All Times EDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
Baltimore8551.625_
Tampa Bay8354.606
Toronto7562.54710½
Boston7166.51814½
New York6869.49617½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota7166.518_
Cleveland6671.4825
Detroit6374.4608
Chicago5384.38718
Kansas City4296.30429½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Seattle7759.566_
Texas7660.5591
Houston7761.5581
Los Angeles6473.46713½
Oakland4295.30735½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
Atlanta9046.662_
Philadelphia7561.55115
Miami7067.51120½
New York6374.46027½
Washington6276.44929

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee7660.559_
Chicago7364.533
Cincinnati7168.511
Pittsburgh6374.46013½
St. Louis5978.43117½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles8452.618_
Arizona7067.51114½
San Francisco7067.51114½
San Diego6573.47120
Colorado5086.36834

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7, Kansas City 3

Texas 6, Minnesota 5

Toronto 7, Colorado 5

Baltimore 8, Arizona 5

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 1

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 7-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-3), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-9) at Texas (Dunning 9-6), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 13-7) at Oakland (Neal 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 6, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4

Toronto 7, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1

San Diego 4, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 8, Arizona 5

Monday's Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-12), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-14) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-7), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-8) at San Diego (Avila 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

