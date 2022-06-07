East Division

 WLPctGB
New York3915.722_
Toronto3222.5937
Tampa Bay3123.5748
Boston2827.50911½
Baltimore2333.41117

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3224.571_
Cleveland2425.490
Chicago2527.4815
Detroit2133.38910
Kansas City1736.32113½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston3520.636_
Los Angeles2729.482
Texas2528.4729
Seattle2530.45510
Oakland2036.35715½

___

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York3819.667_
Atlanta2827.5099
Philadelphia2529.46311½
Miami2230.42313½
Washington2135.37516½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3323.589_
St. Louis3223.582½
Pittsburgh2428.4627
Chicago2332.418
Cincinnati1935.35213

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles3519.648_
San Diego3322.600
San Francisco2924.547
Arizona2630.46410
Colorado2331.42612

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Toronto 8, Kansas City 0

Seattle 7, Houston 4

Boston 1, L.A. Angels 0

Texas at Cleveland, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Cleveland, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Cleveland, 5:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Faedo 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 11:35 a.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-2) at Houston (Urquidy 5-2), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 6:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 5-1) at Minnesota (Archer 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-4), 8:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 7, Arizona 0, 7 innings

N.Y. Mets 11, San Diego 5

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Faedo 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 2-5), 11:35 a.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Minor 0-1), 5:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 6-4) at Miami (Alcantara 6-2), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 3-4), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 4-3), 6:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 6-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 3-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-3) at San Francisco (Wood 3-5), 8:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 2:45 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

