East Division

 WLPctGB
New York5017.746_
Toronto3829.56712
Boston3731.54413½
Tampa Bay3631.53714
Baltimore3038.44120½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota3830.559_
Cleveland3428.5481
Chicago3233.492
Detroit2641.38811½
Kansas City2442.36413

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston4125.621_
Los Angeles3337.47110
Texas3135.47010
Seattle2939.42613
Oakland2345.33819

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York4524.652_
Atlanta3929.574
Philadelphia3632.529
Miami2936.44614
Washington2446.34321½

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Milwaukee3930.565_
St. Louis3831.5511
Pittsburgh2739.40910½
Chicago2542.37313
Cincinnati2343.34814½

West Division

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles4025.615_
San Diego4227.609_
San Francisco3729.561
Arizona3237.46410
Colorado3037.44811

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Boston 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Toronto 7

Kansas City 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday's Games

Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 3:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-4) at Boston (Wacha 5-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Baz 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 4-5) at Minnesota (Gray 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 1-2) at Oakland (Blackburn 6-2), 8:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-4), 7:49 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 2:37 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Miami 0

Atlanta 2, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh 12, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0

San Diego 4, Arizona 1

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Miami, 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 8-2) at Houston (Garcia 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-3) at Texas (Gray 2-3), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 3-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-0), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 4-4) at Miami (López 4-3), 5:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 8-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-4), 5:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 6-2) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-5), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-9) at Baltimore (Wells 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 6-4) at Atlanta (Morton 4-3), 6:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-5) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado at Miami, 11:10 a.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 11:20 a.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

